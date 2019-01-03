Permit OK'd for $2.3M mixed-use development on Little Rock's Main Street

A building permit has been issued for a $2.3 million mixed-use development at 1424 Main St. in downtown Little Rock.

Hy Road Construction Inc. obtained the permit for the project, which will feature 16 apartments, five commercial spaces and a shared second-floor balcony. The two-story structure totals 18,283 square feet.

Tusk Holdings, a limited liability corporation led by David Thompson of Hot Springs, is backing the project. The address had been the location of a Miracle Wash coin laundry since 2003. Before that, it was a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Matt Foster, a developer who specializes in restoring historic properties, proposed a similar development for the site in November 2016 but dropped the plans when he couldn't secure financing.

The development was approved by the Capitol District Zoning Commission, but opponents that included the Quapaw Quarter Association said the project wasn't "substantially consistent" with the district's design standards. Stacy Hurst, the executive director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, upheld the commission's decision. She said the design wasn't "clearly erroneous."

-- Noel Oman

Carl's Jr. makes deal for meatless patties

California-based Beyond Meat is providing its meatless patties to more than 1,000 Carl's Jr. restaurant locations, the company said Wednesday.

Customers can try the Beyond Famous Star sandwich, with or without cheese, starting at $6.29.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods raised its stake in Beyond Meat in December 2017 after making a 5 percent investment in the company in 2016, joining a growing number of food producers investing in products marketed as "alternative" or "plant-based" meat.

Beyond Meat has expanded production and distribution of its products, which resemble beef and chicken. They are available at TGI Fridays, Del Taco, A&W and Twin Peaks restaurants and retailers Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart.

Carl's Jr. stores are in the western half of the United States, from Washington and California to Oklahoma and Texas. There are none in Arkansas, according to the chain's online store locator.

-- Nathan Owens

State index up 3.05 to end day at 371.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 3.05 to 371.62 Wednesday.

"Equities opened the day lower on a weak Chinese Purchasing Manager's report but stocks rallied to close with a small gain as the energy sector outperformed driven by lower exports from Saudi Arabia," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/03/2019