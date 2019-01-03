Arkansas State Police trooper hospitalized after vehicle hydroplanes, hits tree, official says

An Arkansas State Police trooper had to be freed from his patrol vehicle after it hydroplaned and crashed into a tree as he headed toward a truck wreck, the Texarkana Gazette reported on Thursday.

The wreck happened about 1:15 p.m. Thursday in Wilton in Little River County.

The trooper, identified as Clayton McWilliams, was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, State Police Capt. Brady Gore said. An agency spokesman said later Thursday he had no information on McWilliams' condition.

Gore said McWilliams' vehicle hydroplaned as he went to work an 18-wheeler rollover accident at U.S. 71 and Arkansas 27. The patrol unit struck a tree on the side the highway. McWilliams was trapped in the vehicle for a time and had to be extricated, Gore said.