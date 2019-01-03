Longtime TV forecaster Barry Brandt named chief meteorologist at KATV

Longtime KATV forecaster Barry Brandt will take over the recently vacated position of chief meteorologist, according to a news release from the Little Rock television station.

KATV announced on Thursday that Brandt had been selected to lead its weather team, providing forecasts for the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead such a great team of meteorologists,” Brandt said in the statement. “Arkansas has been my home for more than 30 years now, and in that time I’ve developed a deep love for our state and its people, as well as a unique understanding of Arkansas weather patterns….”

Brandt, 54, received his bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science in 1986 from the University of Kansas. He then worked as chief meteorologist at KQTV in St. Joseph, Mo., before moving to the Little Rock market a year later. He's been on the KATV weather team since 1997.

Brandt takes over the position after the retirement of Ned Perme, who served as KATV's chief meteorologist for 34 years.