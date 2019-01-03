Bernie Sanders contrite as 2016 aides face harassment allegations

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book, 'Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance', at a George Washington University/Politics and Prose event in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his chief lieutenants are offering contrition as some of his 2016 campaign staffers face allegations of sexual harassment.

Hours after a New York Times report detailed allegations of unwanted sexual advances and pay inequity on his first campaign, Sanders apologized late Wednesday "to any woman who felt that she was not treated appropriately."

"Of course, if I run again, we will do better next time," Sanders told CNN.

In the wake of the report, some Democratic activists and operatives complained about the aggressive culture during the first campaign when male staffers and supporters were sometimes labeled "Bernie bros."

"I'm not the least bit surprised," National Organization for Women President Toni Van Pelt told The Associated Press, noting she was forced to block Sanders' supporters from her social media feed in 2016. "To me, it was really clear this was the way they were running the campaign."

She blamed Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump, at least in part, on Sanders and his supporters.

"It wasn't just Trump, it wasn't just the Russians, it was also the sexist people that ran his campaign," Van Pelt said.

Sanders' senior adviser told the AP last month that Sanders would run a "much bigger" operation and would start out as a front-runner if he ultimately decided to run.

Should he run again, the 77-year-old would enter a crowded field that features multiple prominent liberal women. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already launched a presidential exploratory committee. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has been a central figure in Washington's reckoning with the #MeToo era, is considering a presidential run.

Even before the Times' story was published, Politico reported that more than two dozen former campaign workers and volunteers had requested a meeting with Sanders to discuss sexual violence and harassment that occurred during the 2016 campaign.

The Times detailed one situation in which a campaign surrogate touched a strategist's hair in a "sexual way," among other unwanted advances. The Times also reported that in some cases, women were expected to sleep in the same quarters as men they didn't know. Others discovered examples of men who were paid significantly more for doing similar jobs.

Sanders' wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, said the meeting with concerned former staff and volunteers would take place in a matter of days, although it had not yet been scheduled as of late Wednesday.

"The fact is if somebody didn't feel safe in any way, it was a failure. I, we apologize profusely. This is not acceptable," she told the AP. She continued: "I welcome hearing from the individuals that had such problems because we need to talk about this. And women need to feel and to be safe on campaigns, in their workplaces, on campuses and in their homes."

O'Meara Sanders said she and her husband became aware of the allegations only after the campaign was over. They subsequently implemented a series of safeguards on his 2018 Senate re-election campaign, which included mandatory staff training, strict guidelines and the creation of a complaint hotline run by a third party.

"We didn't hear specific things during the campaign. We heard some of them after the campaign. We've heard others just now that were never reported," O'Meara Sanders said. "We were, as you can imagine, out on the road and you do delegate. But we do think at the top level, people did the best they possibly could."

Sen. Sanders noted the 2016 campaign grew from just a handful of employees to roughly 1,200 workers in just a few months.

"I am not going to sit here and tell you we did everything right in terms of human resources," he told CNN.