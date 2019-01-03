People demonstrate Wednesday outside a courthouse in Modesto, Calif., where formal charges were filed against Gustavo Perez Arriaga in the shooting death of a Newman police officer.

Suspect in officer death appears in court

MODESTO, Calif. -- A man charged with killing a police officer in Northern California made his first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga told the judge his true name is Paulo Virgen Mendoza, The Modesto Bee reported.

At the hearing, Perez Arriaga's attorney questioned his client's mental competency, prompting the court to suspend the case until Perez Arriaga gets a mental evaluation.

Perez Arriaga was arrested Friday after a dayslong manhunt as he prepared to flee to Mexico. He's accused in the Dec. 26 shooting of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop. The 33-year-old Singh is survived by a wife and 5-month-old son.

Authorities say Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally and had previous arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities said he was planning to flee to Mexico.

President Donald Trump has cited the case as evidence supporting his calls for tougher border security.

A complaint lists three aliases for Perez Arriaga, including one matching that of two brothers who were arrested on suspicion of helping him evade authorities. Five others have also been charged with helping him.

Marine killed in shooting, mother told

WASHINGTON -- A 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said Wednesday.

Markelle Kuznia said that the military notified her late Tuesday that her son, Riley Kuznia, died early that morning. Kuznia said the military has not provided her with details of her son's death.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that the shooting was under investigation and that there was no danger to area residents "as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I." Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound "was not self-inflicted."

Through her tears, Kuznia said her son felt it was his duty to serve.

"He just wanted to serve. Ever since he was little, he talked about being a soldier," Kuznia said from her home in Karlstad, a community of about 800 people in northwestern Minnesota.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from Tri-County High School in 2017, she said.

Riley Kuznia had his life planned out, his mother said.

"When he got out [of the military], he was going to start his own construction business. He said he wanted to give five years to his country," she said. He planned to marry his high school girlfriend, she added.

"He loved to hunt and fish. He always wanted a cabin on a lake with a boat," his mother said. "He was just a good kid."

Owner of monument told to remove it

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A North Carolina city has told the owner of a recently vandalized Confederate monument to remove it by Jan. 31 or face the possibility of a lawsuit.

The city's mayor, Allen Joines, announced at Tuesday's Emancipation Proclamation ceremony that the United Daughters of the Confederacy could face legal action if the group doesn't comply, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

State law makes it difficult to remove monuments on public property, but the Confederate Soldiers Monument is on private property.

Last week, someone wrote "cowards & traitors" on the statue's base. It was previously vandalized after the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The newspaper couldn't reach the statue's owner for comment.

Ship ablaze in Pacific; crewman missing

HONOLULU -- A crew member who abandoned a vessel that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean while carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii remains missing after 16 were rescued. Four other crew members were listed as unresponsive after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings but got no reply.

The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot car carrier, had 21 crew members on board when the fire started Monday while it traveled to Hawaii from Japan.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships on the rescue effort as the Sincerity Ace was 2,071 miles northwest of Honolulu.

The ships were able to rescue 16 of the crew members. The ships also threw down life rings attached to lines to four crew members who didn't pull themselves up to safety.

"If the person in the water can't grab onto something there's not much these ... vessels can do for them," said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West. The lowest deck on some of the large vessels is 25 feet to the water, he said.

The four were not in life rafts, West said, adding that the nearest Coast Guard ships are days away.

Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel. The vessel was still on fire Wednesday, company spokesman Darrell Wilson said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

