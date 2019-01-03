Fort Smith's Gibson tapped for road panel

FORT SMITH -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Keith Gibson to the Arkansas Highway Commission on Wednesday, making the Fort Smith businessman the first Arkansas River Valley resident in 50 years to be appointed to a full term on the commission.

Gibson, 65, will serve a 10-year term. He succeeds commission Chairman Dick Trammel of Rogers, whose term expires Jan. 14.

Hutchinson said he vowed during his re-election campaign to appoint the next highway commissioner "from south of the mountain." The last highway commissioner from the River Valley appointed to a full term on the commission was Jake Patterson of Lavaca in 1969, the governor said.

Hutchinson, who lived in Fort Smith for 19 years, said Gibson has been a friend for 30 years. He noted that Gibson has been integral to growth in the River Valley and said he understands small communities, having been president of a company that serves rural communities in a state of rural communities.

"What I like about Keith is he understands people and that he cares about people," Hutchinson said in introducing Gibson to the 75 people gathered at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce. "[If] you're going to be on the highway commission, you're going to have to recognize you serve people."

Gibson is president and chairman of Pinnacle Communications of Fort Smith. He has been president of the Arkansas Telephone Association and the Oklahoma Telephone Association, is an organizing member, stockholder and board member of Benefit Bank in Fort Smith, and has served on boards of various civic, charitable and political organizations.

Gibson also was appointed to serve on the Sebastian County Quorum Court in 1999 and served on the county's Criminal Detention Review Committee from 2006-2008.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in public administration, a master's degree in business administration and a law degree in 1983.

Trammel and the other four commissioners -- Vice Chairman Thomas B. Schueck of Little Rock, Robert S. Moore Jr. of Arkansas City, Alec Farmer of Jonesboro and Philip Taldo of Springdale -- were on hand for Wednesday's announcement.

Trammel said after the announcement that it was an honor to have served the people of Arkansas and congratulated them for approving during his tenure a half-percent sales tax to pay for improvements to interstate and local highways.

The five-member commission oversees the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the planning, construction and maintenance of Arkansas' roads.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Scott Bennett said regional representation on the commission benefits that region and the state as a whole. He said he looked forward to getting to know Gibson and working with him.

Gibson thanked Hutchinson for the appointment and thanked Trammel for his service on the commission. He also thanked fellow businessmen -- many of whom were present -- who have supported him through the years.

"I will represent not only this region but the state to the best of my ability," Gibson said. "I'm anxious to meet and get to know and work with my fellow commissioners over the coming months and years."

Gibson said he looked forward to the hard work and challenge of building and maintaining the state's highway system, which he said is vital to the state's economic development.

Hutchinson said 2019 will be an important time for the commission because it will be called on for its recommendations to the General Assembly on a new highway funding plan.

"The voice of the commissioners is critical as we work with the General Assembly to shape that new plan for the state of Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

Bennett also said the highway plan will be one of the biggest issues for the commission this year as it meets with legislators to focus on the type and size of the highway program the Legislature will be willing to pass.

Hutchinson called the highway commission one of the most important commissions in the state because of its independence from the legislative and executive branches, and because of the increasing needs and costs of highways and infrastructure in Arkansas. He said new ideas and new leadership will be required to keep up with the best national practices to serve the citizens of the state.

Keith Gibson (left) talks with Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman Dick Trammel in Fort Smith on Wednesday after Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Gibson to take Trammel’s spot on the commission.

Arkansas Highway and Transportation Director Scott Bennett is shown in this file photo.

