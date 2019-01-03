• Evan Risher, a pastor in Fort Worth, picked up a spent .40-caliber round and incorporated it into his New Year's Eve sermon after the bullet, fired into the air from somewhere in the city shortly before midnight, went through the roof of his church and landed in front of him.

• George Huggins Jr. of Brandon, Miss., filed a lawsuit against Bank of America claiming that the mortgage lender had its agents break into his home and change its locks without notice when payments were missed while he was in California for several months caring for his terminally ill wife.

• Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said 45-year-old Silvia Zavala was "totally innocent" and that a 14-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge, after the teen, who was driving an SUV filled with youths throwing eggs at cars, sped through a red light and slammed into Zavala's pickup, killing her.

• Gary Knight, an Oklahoma City police sergeant, said officers were called after a customer became irate at a Taco Bell restaurant when he didn't get the sauce he wanted, then shot out a drive-thru window and fled.

• Christine Christensen, 62, a nursing home worker in South Windsor, Conn., will serve a year's probation after pleading guilty to deliberately dumping an 83-year-old woman out of a wheelchair, causing the woman face and arm injuries.

• Megan Johnston, whose vehicle crashed into the rear of a police cruiser in Alpharetta, Ga., at about 80 mph early on New Year's Day, was charged with driving under the influence after her blood-alcohol level tested at nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, authorities said.

• Kendrick Woods, 23, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., faces a second-degree assault charge after police said he pushed over a television stand during an argument with his girlfriend, causing it to land on a toddler and sever three of the boy's toes.

• Willie Clemons, 73, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after admitting to workers that he beat his 69-year-old roommate to death in a St. Louis nursing home, police said.

• Hannah Hughes, 22, of Nemacolin, Pa., put 10 years of karate lessons to use when her mother spotted a person inside Hughes' home, leading Hughes to confront a 19-year-old burglar, grabbing him by the hair, flipping him and pinning him on the ground until help arrived.

A Section on 01/03/2019