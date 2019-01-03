Sections
Jonesboro gunfire kills victim, hurts 3

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:57 a.m. 0comments

One person was killed and three people wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Jonesboro, a police spokesman said.

Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said officers were called to a shooting at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday at 3516 Galaxy St., where they found four people who had been shot.

One of the victims has since died, Waterworth said, and three others were in unknown condition at a hospital. The identities and ages of the victims had not been released.

Waterworth said officers performed first aid until an ambulance could take the victims to hospitals, but he gave no initial information about the nature of the shooting.

The Galaxy Street address is a one-story, brick house in southwest Jonesboro.

Waterworth said detectives were at the scene and investigating Wednesday evening.

Metro on 01/03/2019

Print Headline: Jonesboro gunfire kills victim, hurts 3

