100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1919

DERMOTT -- Twenty-seven passengers were thrown into the cold water or a ditch and badly bruised, and three were painfully injured, about 11 o'clock last night when Missouri Pacific local train No. 854 was derailed and two coaches overturned six miles west of here. ... The train was running fast to make up lost time. One passenger coach and the caboose were overturned and fell in a ditch. Passengers say the water was six feet deep along the right of way and that it was a miracle that several were not drowned. All were drenched and suffered from the cold.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1969

• The Dollarway School Board said Thursday that "existing housing patterns in the district make impossible the drawing of any rational zone boundaries that would result in a racial balance of students in the schools." The Board made the statement in replying to objections filed in federal District Court to its geographic attendance zone plan. The Negro plaintiffs in the Dollarway desegregation case had called the zone boundaries "a sophisticated manner of gerrymandering" in an effort to perpetuate segregation.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1994

• St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center disputes a magazine report that it gave President Clinton's father-in-law preferential treatment that cost the hospital about $10,000. But the hospital says patient confidentiality rules prohibit it from releasing most details about its care of Hugh Rodham, who died there April 7 at the age of 82. Information obtained ... suggests that Medicare probably covered about half the cost of Rodham's relatively lengthy hospital stay after he suffered a stroke. ... The issue of Rodham's care arose after Time magazine columnist Michael Kramer quoted an unidentified "Arkansas physician familiar with the case" as saying: "He (Rodham) would normally have been discharged after a week because that's all the treatment Medicare would cover for someone in his condition, but he stayed on because of who he was. The hospital ate the bill, about $10,000." Rodham's 19-day hospital stay was longer than that of about 90 percent of stroke patients.

10 years ago

Jan. 3, 2009

• The state's Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is turning to fundraising to pay for a series of events and programs its leaders say are needed to repair the commission's reputation. Infighting over the years has taken its toll on the 26-member commission, which is down to 11 members now that Gov. Mike Beebe is declining to appoint new members until the Legislature has a chance to take a fresh look at the commission. As part of an effort to revitalize itself, the commission is attempting to capitalize on the inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama by devising events that will mark the election of the nation's first black president while raising money. In addition to organizing a bus tour to the nation's capital for the Jan. 20 inauguration, the commission is also selling tickets to a semiformal ball to be held that day at the Clear Channel Metroplex on Colonel Glenn Road. And the commission plans to soon begin selling a special $20 license plate decal through the state Office of Motor Vehicles.

Metro on 01/03/2019