Pelosi says Trump can't persuade her on wall

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington. David Bernhardt, Acting Secretary of Interior is left and Patrick Shanahan, Acting Secretary of Defense is right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi says "there's no amount of persuasion" President Donald Trump can use to get her to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pelosi says the partial government shutdown stemming from Trump's demand for wall funding has nothing to do with Democrats. She said in an interview that aired Thursday on NBC's Today show that Democrats want the "Trump shutdown" to end but she's unwilling to fund Trump's wall.

She added: "There is no amount of persuasion he can use."

Pelosi says negotiating with Trump is difficult because he "resists science, evidence, data, truth." The California Democrat adds, "It's hard to pin the president down on the facts."

Pelosi responded to criticism from Trump that she took a trip to Hawaii over the holidays, while he canceled his planned visit to Florida because of the shutdown. Pelosi says, "The president may not know this, but Hawaii is part of the United States of America." She says she was available on 24 hours' notice.

Trump has said the shutdown will last "as long as it takes" to get the wall funding he wants.

