Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Weekend Ten Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi says Trump can't persuade her on wall

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:23 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington. David Bernhardt, Acting Secretary of Interior is left and Patrick Shanahan, Acting Secretary of Defense is right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi says "there's no amount of persuasion" President Donald Trump can use to get her to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pelosi says the partial government shutdown stemming from Trump's demand for wall funding has nothing to do with Democrats. She said in an interview that aired Thursday on NBC's Today show that Democrats want the "Trump shutdown" to end but she's unwilling to fund Trump's wall.

She added: "There is no amount of persuasion he can use."

Pelosi says negotiating with Trump is difficult because he "resists science, evidence, data, truth." The California Democrat adds, "It's hard to pin the president down on the facts."

Pelosi responded to criticism from Trump that she took a trip to Hawaii over the holidays, while he canceled his planned visit to Florida because of the shutdown. Pelosi says, "The president may not know this, but Hawaii is part of the United States of America." She says she was available on 24 hours' notice.

Trump has said the shutdown will last "as long as it takes" to get the wall funding he wants.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Wowy
    January 3, 2019 at 11:37 a.m.

    CNN and their ILK are the Hitler Nazi disinformation and intimidation campaign "reborn".
    Their dimwitted Christian hating gay loving politicians are just one of their 'tentacles'.
    They could >snap< Nancy Pelosi or c shumet off as easy as you snap off a twig.

    Trump is the Light, Trump is the Real Truth and Trump is the Answer.

    Embrace Him.
  • Seitan
    January 3, 2019 at 11:43 a.m.

    WOWY. Isn't it too early in the day to be drinking Kool-Aid?
  • Packman
    January 3, 2019 at 11:49 a.m.

    In 2013 numerous democrats voted in favor of a physical border barrier including Shumer, Durbin, Feinstein, Klobucher, and Whitehouse. Their opposition now is being rightfully seen as pure tribalism and obstructing for no other reason than to prevent President Trump from fulfilling a campaign promise. It's the kind of politics America detests and doing great harm to democrats from purple states.
    .
    So, keep up the good work Speaker Pelosi. President Trump will thank you later.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT