72-year-old robbed in downtown Little Rock by assailant who first asked for spare change, police say

A 72-year-old man was robbed in Little Rock on Wednesday night while trying to give money to an assailant who asked for spare change, police said.

The victim told authorities he was walking home in the 300 block of East 8th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a person in dark clothing approached and asked for change, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim reported he was in the process of giving the person some money when he was struck in the face. The assailant — described as a black male who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds — then took the man's wallet and a spare key, the report said.

Police said they were told the robber fled in a vehicle.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.