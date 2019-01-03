Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Weekend Ten Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

72-year-old robbed in downtown Little Rock by assailant who first asked for spare change, police say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 10:34 a.m. 2comments

A 72-year-old man was robbed in Little Rock on Wednesday night while trying to give money to an assailant who asked for spare change, police said.

The victim told authorities he was walking home in the 300 block of East 8th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a person in dark clothing approached and asked for change, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim reported he was in the process of giving the person some money when he was struck in the face. The assailant — described as a black male who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds — then took the man's wallet and a spare key, the report said.

Police said they were told the robber fled in a vehicle.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • HarleyOwner
    January 3, 2019 at 11:07 a.m.

    When are people going to learn? It's not safe to walk in Little Rock @ night.
  • GeneralMac
    January 3, 2019 at 11:14 a.m.

    5ft 9
    125 lbs

    Some day this runty punk is going to attack the wrong 72 year old and get his a## kicked !
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT