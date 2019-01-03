Police: Man arrested in shooting outside Little Rock nightclub that injured woman

A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a November nightclub shooting in Little Rock that injured a woman, according to police

Jarvius Settles, 22, was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree battery tied to the Nov. 17 shooting outside Club 428, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Shortly before midnight, Shamika Johnson, 34, was shot in the leg outside the nightclub at 4726 Asher Ave., police said.

Johnson was taken to UAMS Medical Center and was later listed in stable condition.

Settles remained in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday with bail not yet set.