Scott couple held in teen girl's rape

A Scott couple were arrested last week after a 14-year-old girl reported being raped repeatedly for more than two years, according to court documents.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies said the 14-year-old girl told Monica Lorraine May, 48, multiple times that Elgin May, 46, was raping her, but the woman never believed her, affidavits for the couple's arrest said.

The girl told a Children's Protection Center employee during an interview that Elgin May would wake her up in the middle of the night, force her to perform oral and vaginal sex, and hit her if she refused or if she attempted to push him away, the affidavit said. She was 12 the first time he assaulted her, court documents said.

In an interview with investigators, Monica May said the girl had told her that Elgin May was raping her "three to four times," but that she believed the child was lying, the affidavit said. Monica May also told investigators that she verbally abused the girl and hit her in the face on at least two occasions because the girl was "not shutting up," the affidavit said.

Elgin May was arrested Friday at a residence in Scott on a charge of rape of a minor and was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Monica May was arrested on a charge of permitting child abuse and was in the Pulaski County jail with $50,000 bail set as of Wednesday evening.

LR man arrested after officers hurt

A Little Rock man injured two officers during a disturbance Sunday, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers answered a disturbance call Sunday at 112 Charleston Drive, where Desmound B. Sanders, 23, became aggressive and injured two officers, the report said. The nature of the officers' injuries was not specified in the report.

Sanders was arrested on three charges of second-degree battery and a charge of resisting arrest and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Facebook poster accused of threat

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday after telling another woman over Facebook that she was going to "literally murder" her, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Tiffany Lynn Mitchell-Swan, 35, Sunday on Pritchard Road on a charge of terroristic threatening after a woman showed officers a message in which Mitchell-Swan said, "I'm going to kill you like literally murder you," the report said.

Mitchell-Swan told police that she was kidding, according to the report.

Mitchell-Swan was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, the jail's roster said.

Report: Man spat in officer's face

A Tennessee man, who told police he'd been attacked by men with baseball bats, was arrested Sunday after spitting in an officer's face, an arrest report said.

Robert Parham, 41, told Arkansas State Capitol Police that he had been attacked by the men Sunday at the state Capitol complex, the report said. Officers said they called an ambulance because Parham appeared to be suffering from "mental issues," the report said.

When officers tried to put Parham in one of their vehicles until the ambulance arrived, that's when Parham spat, the report said.

Parham was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Parham was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $4,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Suspect charged in home break-in

A Little Rock woman broke into a house and barricaded herself inside Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies found Kristin Naomi Jones, 25, at 6601 McArthur Drive on Wednesday, the report said. Jones refused to leave the house and caused damage inside, deputies reported.

What was damaged was not listed in the report.

Jones was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and commercial burglary and was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of bond as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Man arrested in multiple burglaries

A Little Rock man told officers that the reason his fingerprints were found inside a recently burglarized home was because he'd broken out a window and rummaged through the residence, an arrest report said.

Malik Kamal Frazier, 18, was being interviewed about another residential burglary Sunday when officers asked him about his fingerprints in a house on South Cedar Street, the report said. Frazier told officers he'd broken out a window and gone through the property, the report said.

Frazier was charged with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in regard to that incident, and he faces 14 other theft of property, burglary and criminal mischief charges, according to the Pulaski County jail's roster.

Man rams wife's vehicle, police say

A Little Rock man rammed his vehicle into his wife's car during an argument and then ran away, an arrest report said.

Officers responded to a disturbance near 1000 Allis St. on Sunday, where a woman told them her husband, Montee Lambert, had slammed into her car, the report said. Officers said there was clear damage to the vehicle. Lambert, who was arrested near 1200 S. Woodrow St., appeared to be intoxicated, the report said.

Lambert was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening, facing charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, driving while intoxicated, careless driving and refusing to submit to a chemical test. Lambert's bail was set at $7,500, according to the jail's roster.

Officers: Man cut residence screen

Two Little Rock police officers saw a 59-year-old man use a pair of box cutters to slice open a window screen and try to enter a residence Monday, according to an arrest report.

Officers said Donald Blackburn appeared to be intoxicated and refused to submit to arrest after they saw him try to open a window at an apartment near 8711 Baseline Road. Officers said he cursed and yelled even after they took him to a hospital to be checked out, the report said.

Officers arrested Blackburn on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the report.

Blackburn was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 01/03/2019