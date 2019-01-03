State reports 4 more deaths tied to flu; season's toll at 10

Four more flu-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the current flu season to 10, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Two of the recent deaths were of people age 45-64 and two were of people 65 or older, according to a Health Department report.

The other deaths during the current season have included one of a child under age 5, four of people age 45-64 and one of a person 65 or older.

At about the same point during the previous flu season, the state had recorded 28 deaths.

By the end of that season, 227 people had died, making it the state's deadliest in decades.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

Based on clinics' reports of patients with flu-like symptoms, the report listed the intensity of activity in the state as moderate during the week that ended Saturday.

A week earlier, six other states also had reported moderate activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The activity level was listed as high in nine states and low or minimal in 33 others. Not enough data were available to calculate an activity level for Alaska, the CDC reported.

Metro on 01/03/2019