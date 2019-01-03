Police: Robbers put gun to teen's head in Little Rock, take cash, cellphone

A 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

The victim's mother called police after she learned of the robbery, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told police the robbers put a gun to his head and told him to “come off your stuff.” The assailants took his iPhone 7, $200 in cash and a Slim Chicken's gift card before leaving the area.

Police said they attempted multiple times to establish a precise location where the crime occurred, but the teen was uncooperative. The victim's mother told officers it happened somewhere on Battery Street, the report said. Officers said the teen seemed fearful of retaliation.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.