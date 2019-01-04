2 Hot Springs men arrested on firearms, drug charges

HOT SPRINGS -- Two felons, both sought on warrants, were arrested Sunday inside a restaurant after, authorities said, they found the men in possession of three loaded guns and meth.

Shane Lee Goines, 27, who lists a Campbell Street address, was taken into custody about 5 p.m. at McDonald's, 200 E. Grand Ave., and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, punishable by up to life in prison, possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years, and possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance, meth, each punishable by up to six years.

Derrick Martell Franklin, 35, who lists a Pleasant Street address, was taken into custody at the same time and charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, each punishable by up to six years in prison.

Both were being held without bail and appeared Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Cpl. Eric Roberson and officer Tiffani McCauley responded to McDonald's to search the area for Goines, who had a warrant for a probation violation, and was believed to be armed.

Roberson entered the restaurant and spotted Goines sitting at a table and noted a small, red backpack on the seat next to him, the affidavit says. In searching the bag, Roberson found a loaded .38-caliber pistol with the serial number filed off, according to the affidavit. Under Goines' seat, McCauley found a large red bag containing a loaded .22-caliber revolver, authorities said.

Franklin was sitting "back to back" with Goines with a gray backpack in the seat beside him. A check showed he had two warrants for failure to appear. In searching the backpack, McCauley found a glass smoking pipe "commonly used for smoking crack cocaine or meth, the affidavit said."

A further search of Goines uncovered a container with 1 gram of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, police said. Inside a duffel bag directly under both of the suspects' seats, police said, was a six-shot .22-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds and the serial number partially scratched off.

Metro on 01/04/2019