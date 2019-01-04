Arkansas movie theater shuts its doors after 80 years

The Ritz movie theater in Malvern is shown in this file photo from when it closed in 2008. It reopened months later, but the owners say they have decided again to close it.

An Arkansas movie theater has closed its doors after 80 years in operation.

There are no immediate plans for the future of the Ritz Theatre in downtown Malvern, but owners Marla and Marty Nix hope to sell it, Marla Nix said. The theater — which opened at 213 S. Main St. in 1938 — closed on Dec. 30 after the couple took jobs at the Malvern Country Club.

Marla Nix has worked at the Ritz for 37 years, and Marty Nix has worked there for 29 years. They bought the theater in 1991.

“It’s time for us to do something different,” Marla Nix said.

She said the closing has been hard for residents because the theater was a center of the local community.

“We’ve seen a lot of people grown up there,” Marla Nix said. “You put that many years in, you see multiple generations.”

The theater closed once before — in 2008 — but reopened months later after an outpouring of support from its patrons.

The Ritz first opened in December 1938, screening The Mad Miss Manton, a dark comedy about a socialite who gets wrapped up in a murder.

At the time, the Malvern Daily Record described the Ritz as “one of Arkansas’ latest and most modern moving picture theaters.” It had only one screen at the time. A later owner divided the auditorium in two and added a second screen.

Marla Nix said the couple hope a buyer will come along and "continue doing this for the community."

The final screening was Mary Poppins Returns.