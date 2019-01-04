Agim tweets he'll be back

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim announced Thursday his decision to return for his senior year with the Razorbacks.

The 6-3, 279-pounder from Texarkana, Texas, broke the news on his Twitter account around 3:30 p.m.

"Coming in, I wanted to leave a legacy, build something great and be different," Agim wrote. "All of these things I can still build on.

"When getting recruited, I told the staff I was coming to college for three years. Things change and I am able to accept this. I know the end goal is the NFL and it's on the horizon, but it is not the time for me to make that leap. My job at this point is to help the team get to where it needs to be, show the next wave of Razorbacks the way & build on my credentials."

Coach Chad Morris retweeted the announcement shortly after it was sent out by Agim and the Arkansas football Twitter account.

Agim was the top-rated player in the state while at Hope High School and was an early enrollee in January 2016. He split time between defensive end and defensive tackle while starting all 12 games last season. He led the Hogs with 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hurries, was second with 4.5 sacks and sixth with 45 tackles. He also forced three fumbles, recovered a fumble and had a pass breakup.

Agim joined linebacker De'Jon Harris as Razorbacks who have declared they were staying in school. Agim, Harris and cornerback Ryan Pulley all filed paperwork asking for an evaluation by the NFL Draft advisory board. Pulley has indicated on social media his plan to return, though nothing official has been announced. Non-seniors have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft.

Morris said at his national signing day news conference on Dec. 19 that he did not expect to have any juniors leave early.

"Talking to the guys ... I think they're in a position to come back," Morris said. "They can improve their draft status going into their senior year."

