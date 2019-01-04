Bank heist suspect arrested in Tulsa

A suspect in a bank robbery in Sherwood on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Tulsa, authorities said.

Sgt. John Murphy, a spokesman for the Sherwood Police Department, said U.S. Marshals located Kendrick Davenport Jr. and arrested him Wednesday morning.

In addition to being wanted on a charge tied to the holdup of a U.S. Bank branch, Davenport is an absconder from Arkansas Probation and Parole, Murphy said.

Davenport was booked into the Tulsa County jail shortly after noon, according to an online jail roster. Authorities said he will be extradited to Pulaski County.

State Desk on 01/04/2019