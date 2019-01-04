Detour is planned for work on I-630

Demolition an the Interstate 630 bridge will require closing Rodney Parham Road under the bridge and detouring traffic this weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Rodney Parham Road in the vicinity of I-630 will be closed from 8 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Detours will direct Rodney Parham Road traffic to University Avenue to bypass the closing area, the department said.

In addition, the eastbound outside lane of I-630 will be closed between John Barrow Road and South Hughes Street to allow for the demolition work.

Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate will experience nighttime and daytime noise during work to remove the deck and beams, the department said.

Kanis Park on the south side of the bridge and off Rodney Parham Road will remain accessible to traffic, a department spokesman said.

The work is part of an $87.4 million project to widen to eight lanes from six lanes a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between Baptist Health Medical Center and South University Avenue. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

