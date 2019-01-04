El Doradoan faces charges in two killings

Capital-murder charges were filed Wednesday against Jacovis Dejon James in a double homicide Oct. 28 in El Dorado.

James, 23, of El Dorado, faces two charges of capital murder and two charges of attempted capital murder in addition to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property, according the filing in Union County Circuit Court.

James appeared in court Dec. 7 but has yet to enter a plea in the case, according to Arkansas' online court filing system.

El Dorado police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Police found four people with gunshot wounds.

Darrishica Rodgers, 30, of North Little Rock and Aric Hall, 28, of El Dorado, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquesha Young, 26, and Remonda Caver, 29, both of El Dorado, were wounded, El Dorado police said.

"Detective Angela Means spoke with Caver at the Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he positively identified Jacovis Dejon James as the individual who shot all four victims," according to the affidavit from detective Scott Snell.

Caver told Means that James had stolen $3,500 from Caver at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.

James remained in the Union County jail Wednesday with no bail set.

Metro on 01/04/2019