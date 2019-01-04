Police investigate after 2 fatally shot in Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock say two people died in a shooting Friday morning.

Officers were called shortly before 10:15 a.m. to gunfire at Roosevelt Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said one male was found at the scene in critical condition. The gunshot victim later died at UAMS Medical Center.

The other male victim was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he died.

The names and ages of the two victims haven't been released.

A red vehicle was seen leaving the scene. No other information on a suspect or motive was immediately known.

The two deaths mark the first two confirmed homicides of the year in Little Rock. In 2018, Little Rock recorded 41 homicides.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is at the scene. Check back for updates.