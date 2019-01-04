Jonesboro police ID 4 people shot

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old who was killed and three people who were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in northeast Arkansas, a police spokesman said.

Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said officers found four victims after being called to a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. at 3516 Galaxy St.

Malcom Jemison, 16, of Jonesboro was fatally wounded. The three others -- Quenterius Finch, 23; Cedric Finch, 28; and Chauncey Thomas, 21, all of Jonesboro -- remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

Waterworth said two assailants entered the residence and began shooting. The Galaxy Street address is a one-story, brick house in southwest Jonesboro.

No suspects have been named.

Jemison's death is the second reported killing in Jonesboro this year; a man was fatally shot on New Year's Day.

Thomas was charged at one time with first-degree murder, along with 21-year-old Kalius "KK" Lane, in a shooting that killed one person and wounded six others at a Main Street venue in 2017.

Each man was charged initially with first-degree murder in the death of Monterio Barnes, 18, who was killed in the early-morning hours of May 14, 2017, at The Basement, a South Main Street venue that no longer operates. Each also was charged with six counts of first-degree battery.

In February, after witnesses recanted allegations that Thomas was one of two shooters at the party, Thomas pleaded guilty to a charge of hindering apprehension. The judge suspended imposition of sentencing for five years on condition that he provide truthful testimony against Lane.

Lane pleaded guilty in October and received 30 years in prison for second-degree murder and 10 years each for two counts of first-degree battery.

State Desk on 01/04/2019