Reward offered in killings of Little Rock couple found fatally shot in home

The Little Rock Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to a conviction in an unsolved double homicide from last year.

William and Sonia Ann Gray were found fatally shot in their Westwood Avenue home on Sept. 16, 2018.

Police said previously that the couple's 14-year-old son found his mother and stepfather dead inside after returning from church. Neighbors described the Grays as a quiet, hardworking couple who never fought.

No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators encouraged anyone "who may have witnessed suspicious activity the day of" the killings to contact police.