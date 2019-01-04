Man's death called accident from fall

An 18-year-old man found dead last month shortly after being reported missing died from a fall in steep, rocky terrain, an Arkansas sheriff said Thursday.

Bradlee Glen Kilgore's body was found Dec. 18 near his home in a wooded area near Low Gap in Newton County, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said previously. Kilgore was last seen about 2 p.m. two days earlier, officials said. He was reported missing to Newton County authorities the same day his body was found.

Wheeler said an autopsy at the state Crime Lab confirmed evidence at the scene and that the cause of death was "blunt force trauma of the torso."

"It appears he fell down a really steep hill that was in rocky terrain," Wheeler said. "He appears to have been by himself at the time."

The death appears to have been an "unfortunate accident," Wheeler said.

"Mr. Kilgore's death was tragic, especially at such a young age, but the information the [medical examiner] gave substantiated what we observed at the scene," Wheeler said.

