Arkansas Life magazine appeals for new subscribers

Arkansas Life, a monthly magazine, will cease publication if a substantial number of paid subscribers aren't found in the next two weeks, its publisher said.

"Arkansas Life has become the state's premier monthly magazine but has accumulated significant losses over the past 10 years and continues to operate at a loss," Walter Hussman, publisher of Arkansas Life and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said in a letter to the magazine's readers.

The subscription rate is $20 a year. Readers have until Jan. 15 to respond with payment by credit card. Accounts will be charged only if publication continues.

Arkansas Life has been published since 2008 and has been distributed free to some readers of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The magazine's four employees will have an opportunity to apply for openings at the newspaper if the magazine folds, said Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of the Democrat-Gazette.

"If most and enough of our readers respond to this appeal, the magazine will continue," Hussman said in the letter.

More information is available at (501) 918-4555 or via email at customerservice@arkansasonline.com.

-- David Smith

Experts on economy to headline luncheon

National and international experts, including a top data scientist for Intel, will discuss the economic outlook for Arkansas, the nation and the world at the 25th annual Business Forecast Luncheon on Feb. 1 in Rogers.

Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the University of Arkansas' Center for Business and Economic Research will discuss the state and local economic forecast. Carolyn Evans, a leading economist with Intel will outline the international forecast and Ross DeVol, a fellow with the Walton Family Foundation will speak to the future of the domestic economy.

Amy Tu, executive vice president and general counsel for Springdale's Tyson Foods will serve as moderator.

The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. Registration is available at the Business Forecast Luncheon web page on the Sam M. Walton College of Business website or by calling (479) 575-4151.

-- John Magsam

State index tumbles; 10 stocks end lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 3.39 to 368.23 Thursday.

Ten stocks declined and five advanced.

"Weakness in the technology sector, combined with a poor U.S. manufacturing report, led equities lower," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/04/2019