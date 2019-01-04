Chicago alderman charged in scheme

CHICAGO -- A longtime member of Chicago's City Council was accused Thursday in federal court of trying to shake down a fast-food restaurant seeking city remodeling permits.

Alderman Ed Burke, 75, is charged with one count of attempted extortion for conveying to company executives in 2017 that they'd get the permits if they signed on as clients at Burke's private property-tax law firm in Chicago, the 37-page complaint says. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Burke, a Democrat, is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on the council for 50 years and has been chairman of its finance committee for the past three decades.

A message seeking comment left at Burke's law office was not returned.

Burke said after FBI raids on his offices at City Hall and in his southwest side ward in November that he was sure agents wouldn't find anything "amiss."

The complaint, which does not identify the fast-food company or the executives allegedly squeezed, includes excerpts from wiretaps of Burke's phone and emails seized in the raids.

When the executives didn't give Burke's law firm the business he wanted, Burke spoke with one of his ward employees about how they would "play hard" ball with the company, the complaint says.

Burke joins a long list of Chicago lawmakers charged criminally, including former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.

Driver in bus crash faces DUI charge

JACKSON, Miss. -- A Greyhound bus driver pleaded innocent to driving under the influence after her bus overturned on an interstate highway in Mississippi and caused injuries that sent nearly two dozen passengers to hospitals.

Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said in a news release that the wreck happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on an entry ramp on Interstate 55 during heavy rains.

Holmes said the bus driver, 31-year-old Erika Nixon, is charged with misdemeanor DUI.

First responders said all the passengers were removed from the bus. Twenty-two of them were sent to hospitals. No serious injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately known whether Nixon has an attorney.

Ex-lawmaker cited for misuse of staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics says former Republican Virginia Rep. Thomas Garrett misused staff members for tasks such as dog sitting and buying him cigarettes.

The committee released its 47-page report Wednesday, just before Garrett's Thursday departure from the House. The report says Garrett apparently "did not understand or appreciate" the limits on staff members helping with tasks that didn't support his official duties.

Politico published an article in May detailing allegations of staff misuse by Garrett and his wife, Flanna. Garrett soon announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election, citing his struggle with alcoholism.

In June, the committee began an expedited investigation, which it says was delayed by the refusal of staff members and the Garretts to cooperate.

"The Garretts' delays and last-minute productions raise concerns that they were trying to run out the clock on the Committee's jurisdiction," the committee said in its staff report, adding that the beginning of the new Congress on Thursday meant that it lacked time to compel the cooperation of Garrett's wife.

Members of Congress who violate rules on the use of staff time and official resources are typically required to reimburse the U.S. Treasury.

Garrett said the report is based on "half-truths and whole lies."

While the congressman acknowledged to the committee's investigators that "stuff happened that probably shouldn't have happened," he also said he believed it was permissible to ask his staff members to carry out personal tasks as long as they were being paid by his campaign.

