Separate crashes kill two people in state

At least two people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads on New Year's Day, Arkansas State Police said.

A 77-year-old Arkansas man suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle ran off a state highway and hit a tree, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday as Lincoln D. Shields of Harrison was driving a 2007 Chevrolet north in the 7600 block of Arkansas 7, northeast of Harrison, in Boone County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said the Chevrolet crossed the centerline, left the highway and hit the tree. Shields suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the crash. Weather and road conditions at the time were listed as cloudy and dry.

A 40-year-old Arkansas woman was fatally struck by an SUV that ran off a highway Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., a 2010 GMC Acadia was traveling south on U.S. 167 in Hampton in Calhoun County when it veered across the northbound lanes and then off the highway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Acadia continued for about 130 feet before it hit Melissa Womack of El Dorado, police said. She died from her injuries.

The report didn't identify the Acadia driver or indicate what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were reported as clear and dry.

At least two people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year after at least 484 died in wrecks last year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

NW News on 01/04/2019