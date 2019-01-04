Standoff with armed man at Arkansas sheriff's office ends with arrest

A standoff with gunman who barricaded himself inside an Arkansas sheriff's office has ended after several hours with the man's arrest, authorities said Friday night.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a statement that the gunman, 46-year-old Jeffery Todd Maxey, was armed with a rifle when he walked into the sheriff's office in Heber Springs shortly after 4 p.m., barricaded himself in a bathroom and said he "would shoot himself or any police that tried to take him into custody."

Authorities from several agencies responded and negotiated with Maxey over about four hours, Brown wrote. Maxey was ultimately arrested "without further incident," he added.

"We are grateful to the assisting agencies, and very thankful that this incident ended without any injuries," Brown wrote.