Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Standoff with armed man at Arkansas sheriff's office ends with arrest
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Standoff with armed man at Arkansas sheriff's office ends with arrest

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:21 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Authorities on the scene of a standoff in Heber Springs on Friday night. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

A standoff with gunman who barricaded himself inside an Arkansas sheriff's office has ended after several hours with the man's arrest, authorities said Friday night.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a statement that the gunman, 46-year-old Jeffery Todd Maxey, was armed with a rifle when he walked into the sheriff's office in Heber Springs shortly after 4 p.m., barricaded himself in a bathroom and said he "would shoot himself or any police that tried to take him into custody."

Authorities from several agencies responded and negotiated with Maxey over about four hours, Brown wrote. Maxey was ultimately arrested "without further incident," he added.

"We are grateful to the assisting agencies, and very thankful that this incident ended without any injuries," Brown wrote.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT