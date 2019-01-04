Arkansas State Police trooper hurt in single-car crash

An Arkansas State Police trooper has been hospitalized after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Arkansas about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the state police.

Cpl. Clayton McWilliams, 32, of Little River County was initially taken to a Texarkana, Texas, hospital and was later moved to a Little Rock hospital, where his injuries were being assessed, the release said.

McWilliams was responding to a crash scene in Sevier County where a logging truck had overturned. While driving north to the scene along U.S. 71 near Wilton, McWilliams' patrol car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Heavy rain was falling in the area at the time of the crash, according to reports.

State Desk on 01/04/2019