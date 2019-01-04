Thursday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX -- Signed Cs Juan Centeno and Óscar Hernández; OF Gorkys Hernández; INF Tony Renda; and RHPs Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramírez, Carson Smith, Josh Smith, Domingo Tapia and Ryan Weber to minor-league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Signed RHP Justin Grimm to a minor-league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Named Chris DeLucia major league tissue therapist/second assistant athletic trainer and Dave Iannicca minor league medical coordinator.
MINNESOTA TWINS -- Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment.
National League
NEW YORK METS -- Signed RHP Arquimedes Caminero and OF Rymer Liriano to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
DETROIT LIONS -- Signed P Ryan Santoso and RB Kerwynn Williams to reserve/future contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed CB Jalen Collins to the practice squad. Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Signed RB Russell Hansbrough and OT Darius James to reserve/future contracts.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS -- Released DB Mercy Maston.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS -- Announced general manager Eric Tillman will not return. Promoted Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke to senior director of personnel and co-manager of football operations. Named Jim Barker football operations consultant.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI -- Named Kurt Schmid technical director.
TORONTO FC -- Named Ali Curtis general manager.
HOCKEY
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES -- Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS -- Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov Texas (AHL). Recalled RW Erik Condra from Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS -- Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Agreed to terms with coach John Hynes on a multiyear contract extension.
American Hockey League
AHL -- Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Garrett Wilson two games for an illegal check during Dec. 31 game at Binghamton.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS -- Named Deke Adams defensive line coach.
NORTH CAROLINA -- Named Brian Hess strength and conditioning coach for the football team.
OHIO STATE -- Named Mike Yurcich quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
PENN STATE -- Junior RB Miles Sanders has declard for the NFL Draft.
TENN.-CHATTANOOGA -- Named Jacob Huesman tight ends coach, Joe Pizzo offensive coordinator, Kenny Baker defensive line coach and Mike Yeager special teams and defensive assistant coach.
