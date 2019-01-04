Thursday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX -- Signed Cs Juan Centeno and Óscar Hernández; OF Gorkys Hernández; INF Tony Renda; and RHPs Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramírez, Carson Smith, Josh Smith, Domingo Tapia and Ryan Weber to minor-league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Signed RHP Justin Grimm to a minor-league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Named Chris DeLucia major league tissue therapist/second assistant athletic trainer and Dave Iannicca minor league medical coordinator.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS -- Signed RHP Arquimedes Caminero and OF Rymer Liriano to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed P Ryan Santoso and RB Kerwynn Williams to reserve/future contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed CB Jalen Collins to the practice squad. Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Signed RB Russell Hansbrough and OT Darius James to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS -- Released DB Mercy Maston.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS -- Announced general manager Eric Tillman will not return. Promoted Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke to senior director of personnel and co-manager of football operations. Named Jim Barker football operations consultant.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI -- Named Kurt Schmid technical director.

TORONTO FC -- Named Ali Curtis general manager.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES -- Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS -- Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov Texas (AHL). Recalled RW Erik Condra from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS -- Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Agreed to terms with coach John Hynes on a multiyear contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL -- Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Garrett Wilson two games for an illegal check during Dec. 31 game at Binghamton.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS -- Named Deke Adams defensive line coach.

NORTH CAROLINA -- Named Brian Hess strength and conditioning coach for the football team.

OHIO STATE -- Named Mike Yurcich quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

PENN STATE -- Junior RB Miles Sanders has declard for the NFL Draft.

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA -- Named Jacob Huesman tight ends coach, Joe Pizzo offensive coordinator, Kenny Baker defensive line coach and Mike Yeager special teams and defensive assistant coach.

