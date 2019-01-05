Arkansas sheriff's deputy on leave after dog shot

The Faulkner County sheriff's deputy who was videotaped shooting a small dog in its face while responding to a service call Friday has been put on administrative leave, a sheriff's office spokesman confirmed.

Deputy Keenan Wallace shot the dog, named Reese’s, during an evening service call in Shiloh Estates in Conway, sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Erinn Stone said. The sheriff’s office would not confirm many of the surrounding details, such as why deputies were on the property, but said in a statement that the dog was aggressive.

A video posted to Facebook on Saturday was shared about 2,600 times as of 5 p.m. Saturday, and a statement about the shooting posted to the social media site by the Faulkner County sheriff’s office received roughly 2,300 comments.

At one point, the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office went down.

Doug Canady said he’d known Reese’s since he moved into Shiloh Estates three years ago and rescued the “skinny little malnutritioned dog” nearby. After the deputy shot her on Friday, Canady said the officers left a citation for an animal ordinance violation on a porch chair.

The dispute began around 4:30 p.m. Friday when a woman standing in the road in front of his home in the 3400 block of Antietam Drive pointed a gun at the dog and in the direction of his home, Canady said. He told the woman to put the gun away and said that, when she did so, she replied that she was going to call authorities.

Canady said he went to a gas station and, when he returned, a deputy’s vehicle was in the street near his home. Soon after getting out of his vehicle, the deputy approached the home and Canady began filming the interaction.

In the video, which Canady verified for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, two small dogs run around near the deputy’s feet, barking and wagging their tails.

The deputy asks Canady to come to the road to speak with him and, when Canady refuses, the deputy begins walking toward him. As he approaches, the camera tilts toward the ground and a shot rings out. When the camera focuses on the deputy again, the small dog is writhing on the ground and crying loudly.

“Are you f-----g kidding me?” Canady shouts. “You’re f-----g kidding me.”

“I told you,” the deputy responds.

Later, Canady said he did not know how to react or understand why the deputy had fired his weapon in a residential area.

“Once he fired that weapon, I lost all mental faculties,” he said. “My heart broke. I thought he just killed this dog.”

Video that Canady recorded of the encounter showed a deputy holding what appears to be a stun gun as he advances on the homeowner.

“He scared me,” Canady said. “He freaked me out. I’m thinking I’m about to go to the hospital. He just shot a little bitty dog. What is he going to do to me?”

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said the dog was aggressive, but Stone would not comment on its behavior, citing an internal investigation. Stone also said she did not know the sheriff’s office protocols for responding to service calls related to animals.

Conway Animal Welfare employee Brittney Wright said she was appalled by news of the shooting.

“I don’t see how it could ever be proved as a justifiable response,” she said.

As Shiloh Estates is outside of Conway, calls regarding animals are handled by the sheriff’s office and not the city, Wright said.

According to Wright, who said she has spent six years with Conway’s animal welfare agency, its officers are not armed with guns, she said. Instead, Wright said the officers carry batons and pepper spray.



According to Wright, Conway’s protocol is to attempt to capture animals and, if that cannot be done safely, use traps.

“Any animal situation can be handled without lethal force, and that [dog] posed absolutely zero threat” she said.

Wright, who said she is certified in canine behavior analysis, said the dog in the video showed little sign of aggression. She said the dog, even after it had been shot, came up to people still looking for attention.

Canady said he took the dog to a veterinarian for treatment and it is in stable condition. The animal cannot eat because its jaw is broken, the homeowner said.

“It’s never going to go back to normal, but I want it to be rectified,” he said. “This man’s actions should not go unpunished.”

Stone said Wallace, who also had a K-9, was placed on paid leave while authorities determine whether any local, state or federal laws, as well as any sheriff’s office policies, were violated.