Standoff in sheriff's office ends with Arkansas man jailed, authorities say

HEBER SPRINGS -- After four hours of negotiation, a Heber Springs man who barricaded himself in the Cleburne County sheriff's office with a rifle and threatened to shoot himself or anyone who approached him Friday surrendered, according to a statement from the sheriff.

Chris Brown, the sheriff, said late Friday that Jeffrey Todd Maxey, 46, was arrested without incident and was transported to a neighboring jail. No one was injured in the standoff, which began after the suspect walked into the sheriff's office holding a rifle and barricaded himself in the lobby bathroom, Brown said.

Officers from multiple counties and cities were out in force at the sheriff's office until late Friday evening. Bystanders were restricted to an area about a quarter of a mile from the standoff site, where SWAT teams from the Arkansas State Police and White County sheriff's office congregated.

A special reaction team from the White County sheriff's office also responded to the scene, and officers in camouflage holding what appeared to be assault rifles could be seen leaving the building. A helicopter could be heard overhead as police left the scene about 8:40 p.m.

A state police bomb squad also left the scene, and at least three ambulances were on standby for the duration of the incident. Fire departments from Searcy and Heber Springs stood by with firetrucks.

"We are grateful to the assisting agencies, and very thankful that this incident ended without any injuries," Brown said in the statement. "We ask that you keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers."

