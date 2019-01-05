• Kevin Hern, a freshman Republican congressman from Oklahoma, says that while the government is partially shut down over the ongoing dispute on border wall funding, he's donating his congressional salary to veterans groups, calling it "the responsible thing to do."

• Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat and a newly elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia, is displaying a pink-, blue- and white-striped transgender pride flag outside her Washington office, saying she's doing so because she has family members and friends who are transgender.

• Ron Reynolds, a state legislator and attorney from Missouri City, Texas, who was convicted of illegally soliciting clients and who won re-election while in jail serving four months behind bars, has been freed just days before the Texas Legislature convenes.

• Matthew Sanders, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was arrested on abandonment and reckless conduct counts when officers saw him dump his small dog along a busy road late at night in bad weather, with the dog running after his car as he drove away.

• Tom Joyce, the mayor of Parkersburg, W.Va., is being criticized for removing a sign pledging cooperation among city leaders from its council chambers because he feels members aren't living up to the motto, which includes the phrase: "Confrontation is not an option."

• Terry Nichols, police chief of Brent, Ala., said a property owner called police when his dog died after eating some drugs it found inside two backpacks, which also contained more than 50 cellphones, stashed on his land less than a mile from a state prison.

• Lionel Colon, a police captain in Kansas City, Mo., said a 6-year-old girl listed in critical condition after being struck by a car as she ran across a four-lane highway toward a biker bar had run away from a state foster home twice in less than two weeks.

• Michaelann Goodrich, 32, of Cairo, N.Y., faces felony charges after being accused of posing as a homeless 15-year-old to enroll in a high school, attending class for one day before skeptical school administrators called police.

• Terence Green, police chief of Mount Morris Township, Mich., praised a 6-year-old girl for her resourcefulness when she posted photos on social media of her dead father and unconscious stepmother, victims of drug overdoses, that were seen by a relative who called police to rescue the girl.

