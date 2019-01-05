North Little Rockman arrested in stabbing; girlfriend in hospital

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after, deputies say, he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, leaving the woman in critical condition.



Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said officers responded at approximately 12:30 p.m. to 1932 Eureka Garden Road in North Little Rock, where they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Before MEMS took the woman to a nearby hospital, she identified Frank Lawrence, 62, as the person who stabbed her, according to an arrest report.

Lawrence was still at the residence when deputies arrived and was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery, the arrest report said.

Burk said the woman was in critical condition at UAMS as of late Saturday evening.

Lawrence was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening.