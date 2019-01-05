Sections
Police ID suspect in Jonesboro shooting that killed teen, injured 3 others

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:50 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Flando Montgomery - Photo provided by the Jonesboro Police Department

Jonesboro police on Saturday identified a suspect in a shooting that left a teenager dead and three adults injured.

Flando Montgomery, 19, of Crittenden County is wanted in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting at 3516 Galaxy Street, according to a news release by the Jonesboro Police Department.

Malcolm Jemison, a 16-year-old from Jonesboro, was shot and killed. Quenterius Finch, 23, Cedric Finch, 28, and Chauncey Thomas, 21, all of Jonesboro, were wounded.

Authorities said they were not able to provide a description of the suspect or provide an update on the condition of the injured at this time.

