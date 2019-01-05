PREP BASKETBALL LR Christian tops Greenwood girls

GREENWOOD -- Little Rock Christian switched to a zone on defense in the final quarter of the game, and it worked out well for the Lady Warriors on Friday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

Little Rock Christian scored the initial eight points of the fourth quarter to help pull away for a 63-54 victory against Greenwood in a Class 5A-West conference matchup.

"This is a big win," Little Rock Christian coach Ronald Rogers said. "When you come to Greenwood and in the first conference game win, that's huge for us. We just beat a really good team."

Amber Brown scored a game-high 26 points to lead the way for the Lady Warriors. Reagan Bradley added 20 points, and Wynter Rogers finished with 16 to help balance the Little Rock Christian offense.

"They are the ones who make the engine run," Rogers said. "They are big-time players and stepped up for us in big moments."

Greenwood (8-5, 0-1) was led by Kyiah Julian and Jaelin Glass each scoring a team-high 13 points. Angela Price also had 11 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Little Rock Christian (13-1, 1-0) held a 49-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter and helped put the game away slowing down the game.

Greenwood missed its initial seven shots of the final quarter and didn't score until there was 1:20 left in the game. That allowed the Lady Warriors to push out their lead to 57-45 to open the quarter.

"They got in that zone," said Greenwood coach Matt Bryant, filling in for Clay Reeves on medical leave for the season. "As I told the girls, that's on me every time. It looked like they were unsure what to do. We got a little stagnant."

The Lady Bulldogs used an 11-2 run to open the second half to hold a 42-36 lead. Little Rock Christian then used a scoring run of its own, closing out the third quarter to take a 49-45 lead with a 13-3 run.

"We kind of just needed to gain our composure," Rogers said. "They play that havoc basketball that gets you in a hurry. They are so good at that. We got the ball down in the paint a lot more in the second half and stopped turning it over."

Little Rock Christian 14 20 15 14 -- 63

Greenwood 17 14 14 9 -- 54

Little Rock Christian (13-1, 1-0): Brown 26, Bradley 20, Rogers 16, Robeson 1.

Greenwood (8-5, 0-1): Julian 13, Glass 13, Price 11, Sockey 7, Clements 6, Fisher 4.

Boys

Little Rock Christian 67, Greenwood 41

Greenwood was able to keep it close early, but a big second and third quarter put the game away for Little Rock Christian on Friday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

Little Rock Christian (6-7, 1-0 5A-West) held just a 17-11 lead after the initial quarter of the game but was able to outscore Greenwood 21-13 in the following quarter for a 38-24 lead at the break.

The Warriors then outscored the Bulldogs 27-6 in the third quarter to build a 65-30 edge heading into the final quarter.

"We come on the road and we knew it was a game we could win," Little Rock Christian coach Clarence Finley said. "But Greenwood played hard. I thought our pressure won out. We were able to pull away after that."

The Warriors were led by Cortez Finley scoring a team-high 16 points. Garrett Sorvillo added 15, while William Wood finished with 11.

Greenwood's Jayce Garnes had a team-high 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-10, 0-1).

Little Rock Christian 17 21 27 2 -- 67

Greenwood 11 13 6 11 -- 41

Little Rock Christian (6-7, 1-0): Finley 16, Sorvillo 15, Wood 11, Grawer 9, Cooper 8, Givens 5, Davis 2, Givens 1.

Greenwood (3-10, 0-1): Garnes 16, C. Ligon 5, Hampton 5, A. Ligon 4, Gaston 4, Stone 2, Christian 2, Stein 2, Johnson 1.

