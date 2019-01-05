Trump positions U.S. troops in Gabon

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. has deployed 80 military personnel to Libreville, Gabon, to secure U.S. citizens and the American Embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid fears of violence after an election earlier this week.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said the personnel were deployed "in response to the possibility that violent demonstrations may occur" in the wake of the election in the Congo.

Full preliminary election results are expected on Sunday.

Trump's letter said additional forces may be deployed to the region.

U.S. military personnel "will remain in the region until the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo becomes such that their presence is no longer needed," the letter added.

There were several major problems as millions of Congolese cast their votes, with two polling stations in volatile North Kivu province closed under pressure from armed militia and more than 500 voting machines breaking down.

Three main candidates are vying for the position of president: Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the ruling party candidate and protege of current president Joseph Kabila, and opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi.

