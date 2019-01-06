2 victims ID'd in LR shooting

Police identified Saturday the two men fatally shot Friday morning near downtown Little Rock.

Robert Curlett, 56, and Christopher Carter, 38, were shot near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Roosevelt Road at 10:10 a.m. Friday, police spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Officers arrived at 10:13 a.m. and found Curlett injured on the ground. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, a police report said.

Officers later learned that Carter -- who had been driven to Arkansas Children's Hospital about a mile from the shooting scene and later died -- was a victim of the same shooting, Barnes said.

A police report identified the vehicle that carried Carter to the hospital as a silver 2003 Dodge Caravan.

The Caravan, along with a red 2015 Nissan Altima and a white 2005 Dodge SRX, were all impounded, according to the report.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Friday that a red vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, but whether it was the impounded Nissan was not immediately clear.

Barnes said police found multiple shell casings in the area of the shooting. It was unclear whether police believe the gunman fired from the street or from a vehicle.

The shooting is Little Rock's first homicide case of the year and the second double homicide in eight days in the city.

Metro on 01/06/2019