Art OverView

Opening Reception -- 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 for artist Saya Woolfalk's "The Future Is Female," 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites will speak, followed by a special presentation by Woolfalk. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

Now

50th Collectors Show and Sale -- Artworks carefully curated from New York's finest galleries, ends Jan. 6, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. 501-372-4000.

"Art For a New Understanding" -- "Native Voices: 1950s to Now," with some 80 artworks from the 1950s to today, including paintings, photography, video, textiles, sculptures, performance art & more, ends Jan. 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

"Dep(art)ing Passengers" -- Paintings by Charles K. Steiner, UAFS adjunct instructor, ends Jan. 7, Fort Smith Regional Airport. Email John.Post@uafs.edu.

"Men With Earrings" -- A new series of 69 portraits of Eurekans who identify as male, photographed by John Rankine, ends Jan. 8, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

__

Jan. 9

Figure Drawing from the Nude Model -- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at crystalbridges.org or 657-2335.

__

Jan. 10

Opening Reception -- For "Interiors in Context," including works by Karen Ahuja, Jeffrey Cantu, Zachary Cleve, Adriana Patrucco and Linda Sheets, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The reception is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

__

Jan. 12

Handweavers Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Cabin Fever Reliever -- With displays by some two dozen local collectors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday -- Snowflakes, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation -- The Classics, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception -- For the artists featured in "Small Works on Paper," 1-3 p.m., Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff. Northwest Arkansas artists include Kathy Attwood, Eureka Springs; J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Harrison Cole of Rogers; Leslie Coston of Fayetteville; B. Duncan of Van Buren; L.S. Eldridge of Rogers; Jessica Medeiros of Van Buren; Jessica Mongeon of Ozark; Stacy Spangler of Fayetteville. Thirty-nine works will be on display in nine galleries statewide during the yearlong tour. arkansasarts.org.

__

Jan. 16

High South Moments -- With Erin Rowe, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $38. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 17

Gallery Conversation -- Alexander Hogue: Painting the American West with Tyson scholar Michaela Rife, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception -- 6-8 p.m., for artist Saya Woolfalk's "The Future Is Female," 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites will speak, followed by a special presentation by Woolfalk. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute -- Including books and selected writings, through Jan. 27, Boreham Library at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, 813 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. Email John.Post@uafs.edu.

__

Jan. 18

Drinks and Discussion -- With "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder" artist Robert Pruitt, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 19

Shiloh Saturday Family Program -- Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom with the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday -- Icicle mobile, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

__

Jan. 20

Sunday Salon Artist Talk -- With artists showing in "Interiors in Context," 1-3 p.m., ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The event is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

__

Jan. 21

Figure Drawing -- With a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 23

Wednesday Series -- Self-Guided 101, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 24

Opening Reception -- 6-8 p.m., for artists Annetta Gregory, Cheri Bohn, Robin Miller-Bookhout, and Christina Mariotti, showing Jan. 14 through mid-April at the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW "A" St. in Bentonville. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Opening Reception -- For "Friction" by Chase Timmerman, 6-8 p.m., Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road in Rogers. Free. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

__

Jan. 25

Art By The Glass -- Suminagashi Paper Marbling, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

__

Jan. 31

Gallery Conversation -- Book Chats in "Personal Space" with Kentrell Curry, associate museum educator, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Teen String Art -- Part construction, part art creating unique blocks of art using hammers, nails, and string, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Register at faylib.org.

__

All Month

Rogers Historical Museum -- Now open in the Hailey Ford Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Museum of Native American History -- Ongoing, 202 S.W. "O" St. in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456; monah.us.

Eureka Fine Art Gallery -- An artists' cooperative, ongoing, 2 Pine St., next to Brews, in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Fenix Fayetteville -- An artists' cooperative, ongoing, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. fenixfayettevilleart.com.

Wishing Spring Gallery -- An artists' cooperative, ongoing, 8862 W. McNelly Road at the Bentonville/Bella Vista border. 273-1798 or wishingspringgallery.org.

"Modern Master David Hayes: The Ventana Series" -- Through Jan. 27, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

January Art Show -- Featuring works by Elise Lunsford, art therapist, play therapist and counselor to children in foster care in Northwest Arkansas and their families, through Jan. 31, White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806 or lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

"Universal Glory" -- Artwork by Shawna C. Elliott, ends Jan. 31, Reynolds Room Lobby, Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. 788-7300.

Timothy J. Clark: Masterworks on Paper -- Through March 31, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

"Stand Up, Speak Out" -- A photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, including historic photos of public demonstrations in Northwest Arkansas over such issues as labor, education, war, civil rights, government and the environment, through May 18, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

January Art Show -- Featuring works by Elise Lunsford, art therapist, play therapist and counselor to children in foster care in Northwest Arkansas and their families, through Jan. 31, White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806 or lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

Opening Reception -- For the artists featured in "Small Works on Paper," 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff. Artist J.P. Bell of Fayetteville received the $200 Merit Award for his digital photograph, "Repair of No. 2," pictured here. arkansasarts.org.

Artists' Reception -- 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24, for artists Annetta Gregory (whose work is pictured), Cheri Bohn, Robin Miller-Bookhout, and Christina Mariotti, showing Jan. 14 through mid-April at the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 SW "A" St. in Bentonville. For information, email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Opening Reception -- For "Interiors in Context," including works by Karen Ahuja, Jeffrey Cantu, Zachary Cleve, Adriana Patrucco and Linda Sheets, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10, ArtVentures in Fayetteville. The reception is open to the public, and a $10 donation is suggested. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

NAN What's Up on 01/06/2019