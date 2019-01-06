Bankruptcies

ALEXANDER Charlotte Gray, 2002 Reagan Cove, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
ALMA Billie J. Brown, 405 Heather Lane, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
David Wayne and Earnestine M. Peters (aka Earnestine Courtney, Earnestine Perry, Earnestine Willis), 1415 Porter Place, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Larry D. and Kelli D. Chatman, 1014 Taylor Lane, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Julia Jean and Arnold Maurice Rawls Jr., 406 N. Park Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Angela M. Robinson, 641 County Road 43, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Mark Chunn (dba White River Delta Center), 635 Gap Road, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
BAY Christopher A. and Jamie D. George, 101 Dorton St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Matthew Lee and Angela Renee Kain, 65 County Road 636, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Roxanne Renee Bailey, 52 Swanage Drive, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
BENTON Elliott Wayne Rolen, 1307 Shirewood, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Julia K. Kordsmeier, 1864 Abbey Lane, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Trance R. Penn, 1303 Baywood Court, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Scott and Diana Kerkis (aka Diana Moore Kerkis), 200 S.E. Georgetown St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Darrell R. and Lisa A. Lambert, 2419 Finch Road, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Jessica Frana Coleman, 2101 Carolyn St., Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
Stephen Scott and Ashley Russhell Callender, 172 Ark. 239, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Jackie E. Lawhon Jr., 701 S.W. Third St., Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Timothy Johnson, 244 Grimstead, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Tonja Rochelle Gill, 229 County Road 31, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
CASH Gary R. and Melanie L. Dunman, P.O. Box 25, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Matlin London, P.O. Box 60, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
DELAWARE Annie Marie Dixon, 1242 River Mountain Road, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
Belinda Gail Dixon, 1242 River Mountain Road, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
DONALDSON Gary Cordell Boles, 974 Harpling Road, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
DOVER Charles Kenneth Mayhew, 512 Peaceful Valley Road, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Chelsie Denise Fitzgerald, 4600 Chapel Hill Drive Lot No. 12, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
ENGLAND Frederick Randle, 100 James St., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Tonya Atreece Sadler, 717 S.W. First, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
FAIRFIELD BAY Ryan L. Oates and Laci S. Lawrence, 601 Dave Creek Pkwy., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Nancy Virginia Harris, 1970 N. East Oaks Drive, Apt. 12, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Vaughan (aka Patricia Ann Gamble), 4222 N. Stone Creek Heights, No. 207, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Philip D. and Eveamarie Lomon (aka Evea Lomon), 706 Trenton Drive, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
FRENCHMANS BAYOU Donna Faye Halliburton (aka Donna Scounies), P.O. Box 96, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
GOSNELL Theodore Keith Love, 215 Southard Circle, Apt. B, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Sharon Kay Divine, 600 S.W. Irving St. Apt. 344, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Heather Wright (aka Heather Marden, Heather Hoover), 11 Sawrie Road, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG William H. Rutledge and Catherine H. Clark, 611 E. Foote, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Brian K. Blackburn, 200 Baron St., Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
HUNTSVILLE Tracy William and Royann Marshall (aka Royann Rairdon), 333 County Road 2380, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Desarae Moore, P.O. Box 6233, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
Dolores Jean Ochoa (aka Dolores Walker), 112 Essex Court, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
LaCresha A. Davie (aka LaCresha A. Gulley), 2312 Red Baron Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Walter and Margaret Thomas, 175 Flowers Road, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Bridget Michelle and Norman Hogan Crecelius II, 2808 Nottingham Way, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Jerrod Odell and Lorenda Vernice Lockhart, 705 White Dove Circle, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
Paul S. Parker, 1815 Kim St., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Phillip Morris Lashley, 638 County Road 346, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
KENSETT Jeremy W. and Angela M. Pruitt, 715 Cooper Drive, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Bobby L. Weaver Jr., 11405 Mara Lynn, Apt. 9, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Chandra L. Jackson, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, Apt. 15E, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Charlotte Nicole Boyd, 2420 S. Pine St., Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
Demetric L. and Dianna D.L. Mayberry (aka Dianna D.L. Perkins), 6 Black Jack Court, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Donna M. Wilson-Stanton, No. 6 Midwood Court, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
Henry Scruggs, 5604 Walpole Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Lucius A. Carroll, 4 Shari Court, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Marilyn L. Robinson, P.O. Box 165484, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Mary A. Frasier, 3822 Patrick Henry Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Philip R. Jones, 6115 West Markham St., Apt. 9L, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
Shannon M. Sufra, 2020 Hinson Loop Road, Apt. 212, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Suzie Ridgley, P.O. Box 55713, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Wanda F. Dunhoo (aka Wanda Farmer), 9620 Sunset Lane, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
LOCUST GROVE Eric and Amber Thorne, 4300 Heber Springs, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Jairo Zendejas and Esmeralda Araceli Venegas-Vargas, 420 Del Circle, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Gregory Steven Hoffpauir, 278 Epperson Road, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
MARION Candice Michelle Huff Ballard (aka Candice Huff, Candice Ballard), 802 Jackson Square, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Kenyatta R. Burton, 301 Judge Smith Drive, No. 8, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Roger Dale and Heather Owens Smith, P.O. Box 108, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
MARMADUKE Matthew J. and Nena R. Johnson, 548 Greene 414 Road, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Jill D. McMahan, 65 Rolling Oaks Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Tenesha Robinson, 7605 Vestal Blvd., Apt. 14, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
MENA Glenn Allen Fortner, 200 Gann St., Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG Addison Glen and Regina Lee Holloway (aka Regina Lee McClain, Regina Lee New), 502 Rolling Hills Lane, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
MULBERRY Rita Sue Bennett, 15817 Piney Road, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Anjannette E. Red Horse, P.O. Box 94637, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
Chiqueta and Eddie D. Hubbard Sr., 3107 Salinas De Hildalgo, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Deborah and Roderick Mallard Sr., 304 W. 34th St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Donn A. Renfrow, 6201 Iroquois Drive, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
Katherine Anne Phippin (aka Katie Phippin, Katherine Anne Fennig, Katie Fennig), 915 E. H Ave., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
Lee Marvin Golatt, 508 W. 18th St., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Marilou E. Coins, P.O. Box 6675, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Sheila A. Cross, 8115 Charles Lane, Apt. C, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
STPO Corp. (dba Miracle Method of Little Rock), 5817 North Hills Blvd., Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
Terry and Moriesha Doby, 321 Idaho Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Derek Gene and Destini Ann Benton (aka Destini Davis), 101 Gavin Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
PARIS Reta Faye Walker, 984 Old Military Road, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Joseph J. and Lauren Reshell Cooper Nichols (aka Lauren Reshell Cooper Anderson), 502 Oakley St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Amanda Wainwright, 4208 W. 17th Ave., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Amitt and Bonnie Carter, 1301 W. 33rd Ave., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Dannette S. Petrus, 603 Barrow Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Janice F. Lovett, 1611 Vaughn St., Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 7.
Janie Badillo and Steven Ross Shults Sr., 10219 Kesterson Road, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Raymond Edward Scalzitti, 1104 Newberry Road, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Terra Renee Burkett (aka Terra Renee Wade), 1029 W. Cypress, Unit B, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
RUDY Carl E. and Lori A. Speaks, 7911 Hobbtown Road, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Chloe Harris (aka Chloe Nell Harbour), 119 E. 18th St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
Ricky Wayne and Clara Lacey Lowe (aka Clara Lacey Brown, Clara Lacey Woods), 2505 W. Second St., Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Tiffany L. Bruce (aka Tiffany Williams), 2783 E. Maryland Ave., Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Meika A. Bartlett, 4521 W. Seaton Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Timothy R. and Lisa H. Ebarb, 2510 Country Lane, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Thomas E. Barnard III, 1451 Ark. 212 West, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Darryl Kirk, 418 N. Spring, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Lori Herron, 409 Madison, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
Peggy Ann Freeman, 2009 S. Cherry, Dec. 29, 2018, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Margaret James, 5310 Sanderson Lane, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
Mary C. and Richard J. Stine Jr., 58 Sugar Ridge Lane, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Ethan P. Looney (dba Ethan Looney Farms LLC), 27288 Parrish Road, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 12.
ULM Stephen D. and Karen S. Sandine (aka Steve D. Sandine), P.O. Box 75, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN David Lewis and Jamilla Jones, 2725 Azure Hills Drive, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
Herschel Kirkland and Charlotte Lynn West (dba West Ventures), 2001 Willow Oak Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Micah Joseph and Alexandra Maryemona Armagost (aka Alexandra Maryemona Wilhelmina McKeown), 1200 Murta, Jan. 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Kevin W. and Tracy R. Martin, 13 Dexter St., Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
Roger D. Davis, 49 Kara Lane, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 7.
WARREN Christy Ann and Charles Everett Ward Jr., 1719 County Road 25 North, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
David A. and Donna E. Ward, 1727 County Road 25 North, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Michael George Taylor, 508 Plaza St., Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Leonard Paul and Doris Jean Lynch, 602 Belmont Drive, Dec. 31, 2018, Chapter 13.
Valerie M. Smith, P.O. Box 5476, Dec. 27, 2018, Chapter 13.
WHELEN SPRINGS Frances H. Graves, P.O. Box 54, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Traquiah Elliott, 106 W. Little Lane, Apt. B9, Dec. 28, 2018, Chapter 13.
