Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
J. Cumby Construction, 1001 Temple St., Little Rock, $29,356,000.
Northstar Construction Services LLC, 107 E. Markham St., Little Rock, $235,000.
ARI Inc., 5100 Northshore Lane, North Little Rock, $850,000.
KINCO Inc., 5201 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $379,000.
Mulhearn Wilson Constructors, 5440 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $219,842.
Richardson Builders LLC, 3000 N. Hills Blvd. Poolhouse, North Little Rock, $200,000.
Richardson Builders LLC, 11121 Richardson Drive, North Little Rock, $90,000.
Hart Const., 13300 Crystal Hill Road B, North Little Rock, $82,904.
RESIDENTIAL
Hy Road Construction LLC, 1424 Main St., Little Rock, $2,300,000.
Rector Phillips Morse, 130 Beau Vue Terrace, Little Rock, $555,000.
RQM Construction LLC, 9 Accadia Court, Little Rock, $499,999.
Turner & Sons Construction Co. Inc., 7 Sycamore Court, Little Rock, $375,000.
Kevin Driver Builders, 119 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, $285,000.
Dillon Homes & Real Estate, 844 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
Tri-State International Building Systems, 59 Waters Edge Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.
Double A Remodeling, 2518 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.
Jack Hartsell Construction, 31 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $175,000.
Graham Smith Construction LLC, 26 Piper Lane, Little Rock, $155,000.
Raymond Frazier, 2200 S. Battery St., Little Rock, $150,000.
Beltran Painting Inc., 7311 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $145,200.
Leigh Lusk Interiors, 4205 Longview Road, Little Rock, $132,000.
ODS Enterprises, 12966 Secretariat Drive, North Little Rock, $280,000.
Akins & Clark Construction, 13609 Harewood Manor, North Little Rock, $180,000.
SundayMonday Business on 01/06/2019
Print Headline: Building Permits
Comments