Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

J. Cumby Construction, 1001 Temple St., Little Rock, $29,356,000.

Northstar Construction Services LLC, 107 E. Markham St., Little Rock, $235,000.

ARI Inc., 5100 Northshore Lane, North Little Rock, $850,000.

KINCO Inc., 5201 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $379,000.

Mulhearn Wilson Constructors, 5440 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $219,842.

Richardson Builders LLC, 3000 N. Hills Blvd. Poolhouse, North Little Rock, $200,000.

Richardson Builders LLC, 11121 Richardson Drive, North Little Rock, $90,000.

Hart Const., 13300 Crystal Hill Road B, North Little Rock, $82,904.

RESIDENTIAL

Hy Road Construction LLC, 1424 Main St., Little Rock, $2,300,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, 130 Beau Vue Terrace, Little Rock, $555,000.

RQM Construction LLC, 9 Accadia Court, Little Rock, $499,999.

Turner & Sons Construction Co. Inc., 7 Sycamore Court, Little Rock, $375,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, 119 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, $285,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, 844 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Tri-State International Building Systems, 59 Waters Edge Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Double A Remodeling, 2518 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

Jack Hartsell Construction, 31 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $175,000.

Graham Smith Construction LLC, 26 Piper Lane, Little Rock, $155,000.

Raymond Frazier, 2200 S. Battery St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Beltran Painting Inc., 7311 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $145,200.

Leigh Lusk Interiors, 4205 Longview Road, Little Rock, $132,000.

ODS Enterprises, 12966 Secretariat Drive, North Little Rock, $280,000.

Akins & Clark Construction, 13609 Harewood Manor, North Little Rock, $180,000.

