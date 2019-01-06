COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 12

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — The Knights of Columbus will have its spaghetti and sausage dinner, featuring homemade rolls and peach cobbler, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2876.

Book Signing

CONWAY — Meet Arkansas author D’Antquonese Torzita Reed at a book signing at 1 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Reed is the author of Life After Death, a guide to living a more spiritually fulfilling life. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Ongoing

Piano Lessons

FAIRFIELD BAY — Sue Calaway gives individual lessons on the piano on Mondays at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Students can sign up for a series of five lessons. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, offers a painting class by Jim Tindall from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The classes cost $45, and all materials are provided. He will also teach a class from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Spring Classes

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer a jewelry-making class, with Melanie Minton, as well as new classes on health and wellness, this spring. All classes require RSVP by calling (501) 884-4440. For more information, visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Deck the Halls Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The North Central Arkansas Artist League has an exhibit titled Deck the Halls at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The free exhibit, open through Jan. 15, features works by league members. Art is displayed upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. Paintings may be purchased at the Gift Shop, with proceeds benefiting Hospital Auxiliary projects. For more information on the exhibit, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615. For information about the Artist League, call President Alecs Long at (309) 360-0275.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Seminar on Self-Publishing

CONWAY — Arkansas author Adrienne Thompson will conduct a seminar, How to Become a Successful Self-Published Author, at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Faulkner County Library. Thompson is the author of more than 34 works of fiction. Formerly a registered nurse, she lives in Arkansas and writes and publishes her stories full time. She is also a motivational speaker. Preregister by emailing nancy@fcl.org or calling (501) 327-7482. All library events are free and open to the public.

Volunteer Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will have its sixth annual Volunteer Fair from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26. The event offers an opportunity to connect with community members and for organizations to recruit volunteers, as well as reach out to people in need of assistance. To reserve a table, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Sterling Scholar’s Presentation

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will continue its Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations for the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6. at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting. The club meets the first Wednesday of the month. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

