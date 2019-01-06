COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Jan. 6

Village Players Auditions

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Auditions will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane, for the Hot Springs Village Players’ production of Old Time Radio Theatre. For more information, visit hsvplayers.com.

Jan. 7

Beginner Crochet

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a Beginner Crochet class at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Registration is required at www.salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Toddlers ages 1-3 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This weekly story time features songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments and toys.

Valentine Cookies 101

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Valentine Cookies 101 at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Registration is required at www.salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Yarn It All at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Bring a favorite project or grab a community project from the library’s yarn truck. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games: Open Play

BENTON — Classic Games: Open Play for adults ages 18 and older will take place at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants can practice and hone the skills they have learned in the library’s Classic Games workshops. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. January’s book is Far From the Madding Crowd, by Thomas Hardy. For more information and a list of monthly books, visit www.salinecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Robots! — Cubetto

BENTON — Robots!— Cubetto, for grades four through seven, will meet at 4 p.m. in the Makerspace at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Cubetto the robot teaches kids hands-on coding in a fun and engaging way. Sign in at the children’s desk before the event. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

VIP

BENTON — VIP, for grades one through three, meets at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Kids will learn about famous artists, computer programmers, musicians and more, including an activity. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — The Master Gardeners, for adults ages 18 and older, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants will learn tips and tricks from a Saline County Master Gardener. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 8

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Baby Story Time, for infants up to 18 months old and their caregivers, will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session will include songs, rhymes, finger plays, stories and play. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Play to Learn, for infants through 4-year-olds, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session provides activities that are fun and meaningful. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sugar Scrub in the Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Sugar Scrub in the Village, for adults ages 18 and older, will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Coronado Center Library. Participants will make sugar scrub to take home. Registration is required at www.salinecountylibrary.org, or call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Time in the Makerspace

BRYANT — Teen Time in the Makerspace, for teens ages 13-18, will meet from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Sign up in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Cooking Adventures

BENTON — Teen Cooking Adventures, for grades seven through 12, will meet at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This beginner cooking class will include learning to make some basic dishes, as well as kitchen safety. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace for all ages will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants can work with whatever they want, including 3-D printing. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BENTON — A watercolor class for adults ages 18 and older will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Students will learn simple methods to create a watercolor with an experienced instructor. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sign With Song

BRYANT — Sign With Song, for adults ages 18 and older, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 9

Home-school Hour

BENTON — A home-school hour, for children ages 6 and older, will take place at 10:30 a.m. the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There is a different activity every week, including Makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Making Warm Wishes, for ages 10 and older, meets from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library to make hats and scarves for those in need. All projects will be placed on the library’s Warm Wishes tree to be used by community members. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Books and Blocks

BRYANT — Books and Blocks, for grades four through seven, meets at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants build block creations while listening to a different book each week. Copies of each week’s book will be available for checkout. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The program will feature jazz legends Clyde Pound and Shirley Chauvin, who will focus on the history of jazz with music representing past eras. Women new to Hot Springs within the past two years who have a permanent Hot Springs address and want to make friends and participate in philanthropic projects are encouraged to contact Women’s Welcome Club President Diann Northern at (501) 282-3171 for more information or to make reservations.

Family Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 5 and younger are invited to a story time featuring stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This week, participants will learn basic wire-wrapping techniques by making either a keychain or a bookmark, or knitting stitch markers. Registration is required. Register at www.salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 10

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Extravaganza

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to make art in the maker space at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Use the supplies set out to create an art piece for one or more categories, and enter the art show at the end of April. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tween Game Day

BENTON — Youth in grades four through seven are invited to play games at 4 p.m. in the teen lounge at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BENTON/BRYANT — A watercolor class, for adults ages 18 and older, will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Students will learn simple methods to create a watercolor with an experienced instructor. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Riverdale Garden Club

BRYANT — The Riverdale Garden Club, for adults ages 18 and older, will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The club will discuss making trellises. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — After-School Adventures: I Was A Teenage Monster Hunter, for grades seven through 12, will meet from 3:45-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will pose as students in Gripette, Louisiana, a town with a bit of a monster problem. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 11

The Children’s Theater

BENTON — The Children’s Theater, for ages 9-12, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children will learn beginning acting techniques and write original short plays to be performed May 4. Registration and reading skills are required. Register at the downstairs help desk. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Let’s Get the Rhythm

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to learn basic wire-wrapping techniques at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will make either a keychain or a bookmark, or knit stitch markers. Registration is required. Register at www.SalineCountyLibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 11-13

Tri-Lakes Coin Show

HOT SPRINGS — For the 53rd consecutive year, the Tri-Lakes Coin Show, the oldest and largest coin show in Arkansas, will take place Friday through Jan. 13 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. The show will feature coins, paper money, stamps and cards that will be on display and for sale.

Jan. 12

Puppy Tales

BENTON — Puppy Tales, for children of all ages, takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Kids are invited to read to Bella or Maisie, trained service dogs, for 15 minutes every second Saturday, first-come, first-served. Check in at the downstairs help desk.

Ongoing

January Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The January exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features work by Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Randall Good, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, John Lasater, Charles Peer, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Jason Sacran, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Dan Thornhill and others. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 30.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Vintage Quilts Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The art exhibit Heirloom Treasures: Vintage Quilts Handmade by Audrey Sosebee Dixon, 1913-2006 is on display through Jan. 25 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit www.ccahc.org or call (870) 245-7982.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers’ next dance, featuring Larry House, will Jan. 19 at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. The door opens at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music the third Saturday of each month, including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. Monthly memberships are available for $12 at the door. Season memberships offer three free dances. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

