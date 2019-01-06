Crashes kill motorcyclist, pedestrian

Two crashes Friday and Saturday killed two people, one in Pulaski County and one in Marion County, authorities said.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said a motorcyclist died when the bike collided with a vehicle at 2:11 p.m. Saturday at Russenberger and Dreher roads near Big Rock Township. The motorcyclist died at the scene, Burk said.

The crash happened as a Nissan Altima was turning left onto Dreher Road from Russenberger Road, he said.

The name of the man who died was not released.

On Friday, a Summit man walking on Arkansas 202 was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Donnie L. Paxton, 65, was walking in the highway in Marion County about 6:20 p.m. when a Chevrolet Uplander struck him, the report said.

Paxton's body was taken to Roller Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, troopers reported.

Road and weather conditions were wet and clear at the time of the accident, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 01/06/2019