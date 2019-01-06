Film Noir Series -- "The Woman in the Window," 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 6 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- With Sean Gaskill playing the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Jan. 7 (Monday)

Monday Makers -- 9:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 3-12. Free. 621-1152.

B'Creative Stitchers -- Includes handwork such as cross-stitch, embroidery, quilting, knitting and more, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

LifeWriters -- A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Serendipity Book Club -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For adults. Free. 621-1152.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Art & Culture -- Learn about a new country and its culture, 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Guys Read Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free for grades 3-5. 855-1753.

Book Talk at Night -- "Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 8 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters -- Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Elementary Story Time -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Books & Brews -- "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate, 6 p.m., Core Public House on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club -- "Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness" by Susannah Calahan, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Family Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

__

Jan. 9 (Wednesday)

Tech Time -- Learn about using tablets to download e-books, noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Folding Friends -- An origami club for kids, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Try FPL -- Zumba for Beginners with instructors Cecilia Grossberger and Shannon Siefker from Fayetteville Athletic Club, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Open Chess Play -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. 271-3192.

__

Jan. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Painted Queen" by Elizabeth Peters, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Save The Eagles Day -- With crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

The Sounds of Nature -- With Julia Penner, a pianist from Belize, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 13-18. Free. 621-1152.

__

Jan. 11 (Friday)

Meditation Workshop -- With Amita Rathore, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Second of four sessions. Free. faylib.org.

Pre-School Story Time -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Friday Folk Tales -- 3:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. Free. 621-1152.

__

Jan. 12 (Saturday)

Tutu Run 5K -- And quarter marathon, 8 a.m., Greg Smith River Trail in downtown Fort Smith. A benefit for Western Arkansas Ballet. $25-$35. waballet.org/events/fundraisers/.

Handweavers Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Cabin Fever Reliever -- With displays by some two dozen local collectors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday -- Snowflakes, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Hands-on for all ages. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation -- The Classics, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Film Noir Series -- "The Woman in the Window," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Good Crafternoon -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. For ages 5-12. Free. 621-1152.

Saturday Family Story Time -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Jan. 13 (Sunday)

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" -- And Other Eric Carle favorites, presented by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Second Sunday Local Author Series -- With Gil Miller, author of "Spree," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Jan. 14 (Monday)

The Merci Train -- After World War II, Americans banded together to send over 700 boxcars of relief supplies to Europe. In return, French citizens sent gifts of gratitude to the United States in what were called Merci Trains. Adult Speaker Session with Laurel Lamb of the University of Arkansas Museum, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" -- And other Eric Carle favorites, presented by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, 2 p.m. Jan. 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Cabin Fever Reliever -- With displays by some two dozen local collectors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

NAN What's Up on 01/06/2019