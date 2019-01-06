LIVE! in NWA

Jan. 6
Faulter -- 9 p.m., with Steven Senger, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
West African Kora Concert -- 2 p.m. with Sean Gaskell. Fayetteville Public Library.
Jan. 7
Ghost P*ss -- 9 p.m., with Dead Tooth, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jan. 8
Keith Nicholson -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Emily Rowland -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Chris LaFata -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mattie Neumayer -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jan. 9
Bleeders -- 9 p.m., with Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Brett & Terri -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mattie Neumayer -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Vince Turner -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Jan. 10
Uncrowned Kings -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 8 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Will Gunselman -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Thursday Throwdown -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Dirty Flannel Shirt -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Gary Hutchinson -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Max & BJ -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ozark Variety Revue No. 3 -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
DJ Shortfuze's Soul Shakedown -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Hot Club of San Francisco -- 7 p.m. "Cinema Vivant." Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Jan. 11
Mindless Souls -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dawn Cate Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Tragikly White -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Libby Starks -- 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.
Modeling -- 10 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
DJ Sandhu -- 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Septembers End -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
The Atlantics -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Mr. Lucky -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Dirty Flannel Shirt -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Rachel B & Table for 3 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Bert and Heather -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Hot Club of San Francisco -- 7 p.m. Swing Dance party. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Jan. 12
Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dawson Hollow -- with Ivan the Surreal DJ. Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Cody Canada -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Fat Joe -- 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.
Randall Shreve and the Devilles -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
DJ Sandhu -- 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
The Atlantics -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Mink is King -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Blew Reed & The Flatheads -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Free Jukebox -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.
That's What She Said Show -- 8 p.m. "Greek Life." Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.
