LIVE! in NWA

Bleeders -- Backspace in Fayetteville hosts radical femme/noise/chaos punk lords Bleeders (pictured) from Pennsylvania at 9 p.m. Jan. 9. Local rockers Musclegoose have returned from hiatus and will join Bleeders. BYOB if over 21. facebook.com/backspacearts, bleeders.bandcamp.com. $5.

Jan. 6

Faulter -- 9 p.m., with Steven Senger, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

West African Kora Concert -- 2 p.m. with Sean Gaskell. Fayetteville Public Library.

Jan. 7

Ghost P*ss -- 9 p.m., with Dead Tooth, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jan. 8

Keith Nicholson -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Emily Rowland -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris LaFata -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mattie Neumayer -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jan. 9

Bleeders -- 9 p.m., with Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Brett & Terri -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mattie Neumayer -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Vince Turner -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Jan. 10

Uncrowned Kings -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 8 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Gunselman -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Thursday Throwdown -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Dirty Flannel Shirt -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Gary Hutchinson -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Max & BJ -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ozark Variety Revue No. 3 -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Shortfuze's Soul Shakedown -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Hot Club of San Francisco -- 7 p.m. "Cinema Vivant." Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Jan. 11

Mindless Souls -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawn Cate Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Tragikly White -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Libby Starks -- 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Modeling -- 10 p.m.; Ultra Suede at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

DJ Sandhu -- 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Septembers End -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Dirty Flannel Shirt -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Rachel B & Table for 3 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Bert and Heather -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Hot Club of San Francisco -- 7 p.m. Swing Dance party. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Jan. 12

Patrick Cunningham & Duell Aldridge -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dawson Hollow -- with Ivan the Surreal DJ. Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Cody Canada -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Fat Joe -- 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7:30 p.m., Core on Mall Ave., Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve and the Devilles -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

DJ Sandhu -- 7 p.m. with Isak Allen, stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

The Atlantics -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Mink is King -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Free Jukebox -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

That's What She Said Show -- 8 p.m. "Greek Life." Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $15.

Randall Shreve and the Devilles -- Fayetteville "vaudeville rock" group Randall Shreve and the DeVilles perform at 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Shreve's group blends rock, cabaret and the grit and glamour of Old Hollywood. facebook.com/randallshreveandthedevilles. $12-$15.

DJ Sandhu -- Buried deep within the most luxuriant beard in comedy lives DJ Sandhu's silver tongue just aching to get out and spread its diabolical thoughts. From the World Series of Comedy to StandUp NBC to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sandhu now comes to Lowell for two stand-up comedy shows at The Grove Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12. With stand-up comic Isak Allen. thegrovecomedy.com. $12.

