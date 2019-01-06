Man arrested in Little Rock double murder, police say

A man wanted in connection with a Little Rock double homicide has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Matthew Chism, 26, of Benton was arrested in the Jan. 4 fatal shooting of Robert Curlett, 56, and Christopher Carter, 38, according to a news release by Officer Eric Barnes, Little Rock police spokesman. The two were shot just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Roosevelt Road, and both men later died from their injuries in area hospitals, according to Barnes.

Chism was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday and faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of terroristic act, authorities said.