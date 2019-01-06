One killed in central Arkansas crash, authorities say

One person is dead after a crash involving an ambulance on Interstate 40 in central Arkansas on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Responders from the Maumelle Fire Department were called to support the Oak Grove Fire Department at the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes near exit 142 shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Michael Cossey, division chief for the Maumelle department. Once there, firefighters pulled one person from the ambulance, who was alert and speaking throughout the rescue, Cossey said.

A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said the agency is investigating the wreck.

At least seven people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.