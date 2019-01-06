Police: Two dead, man in custody in Arkansas domestic disturbance

A man and a woman are dead and another man is in custody after a domestic disturbance in Arkansas on Saturday night, state police said.

A Perryville police officer responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a call at 506 W. Valley Street and found two men fighting inside the home, according to a news release by Arkansas State Police. One of the men, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Wyles, was armed with a knife, authorities said.

Police said the officer ordered Wyles to drop the knife and the man was taken into custody.

Susie Fuller, 32, and Jerry Drinkwater, 36, who both lived at the residence, died at the scene, the release states.

Wyles was transported to the Perry County Detention Center, where he remained as of noon Sunday, according to an online jail roster. Authorities at the detention center declined to comment on what charges Wyles faces, and attempts to reach the Perryville Police Department were unsuccessful.

The investigation into the double homicide is ongoing, authorities said.